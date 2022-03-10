New Zealand Food Prices Surge 6.8% On Year In February

Food prices in New Zealand jumped 6.8 percent on year in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - accelerating from 5.9 percent in January.

This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased by 17 percent on year; grocery food prices increased by 5.4 percent; restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 5.2 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 7.1 percent; and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 2.3 percent.

Monthly food prices fell 0.1 percent in February follows a 2.7 percent rise in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.