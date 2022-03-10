Renewed Selling Pressure Tipped For South Korea Shares

The South Korea stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 130 points or 4.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,680-point plateau although it may tick lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation on geopolitical concerns and inflation worries. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asan bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains among the financial shares, stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index spiked 57.92 points or 2.21 percent to finish at 2,680.32 after trading between 2,660.86 and 2,682.79. Volume was 604 million shares worth 13.5 trillion won. There were 698 gainers and 184 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial jumped 1.92 percent, while KB Financial collected 2.63 percent, Hana Financial spiked 3.05 percent, Samsung Electronics rallied 2.45 percent, LG Electronics gained 2.12 percent, SK Hynix climbed 1.69 percent, Naver skyrocketed 8.54 percent, LG Chem retreated 1.29 percent, Lotte Chemical soared 2.34 percent, S-Oil plummeted 4.03 percent, SK Innovation rose 0.25 percent, POSCO improved 2.53 percent, SK Telecom strengthened 1.42 percent, KEPCO accelerated 3.83 percent, Hyundai Motor added 0.60 percent and Kia Motors advanced 1.58 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 112.18 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 33,174.07, while the NASDAQ tumbled 125.58 points or 0.95 percent to close at 13,129.96 and the S&P 500 lost 18.36 points or 0.43 percent to end at 4,259.52.

The early weakness on Wall Street reflected ongoing concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine as peace talks between the countries resulted in little progress on key issues.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a continued acceleration in the annual rate of U.S. consumer price growth in February, reaching its highest rate since January 1982. A separate report from the Labor Department showed a modest increase in initial jobless claims last week.

Crude oil prices retreated on Thursday following reports that Russia will fulfill its contractual obligations, helping to ease concerns about supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled at $106.02 a barrel, down $2.68 or 2.5 percent from the previous close.

