Tech Shares May Weigh On Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market finished higher in two straight sessions, jumping more than 600 points or 3.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,430-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation on geopolitical concerns and inflation worries. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asan bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, cement companies and stocks.

For the day, the index surged 417.84 points or 2.46 percent to finish at 17,433.20 after trading between 17,224.73 and 17,478.43.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial spiked 2.20 percent, while Mega Financial accelerated 2.27 percent, CTBC Financial soared 4.08 percent, Fubon Financial increased 2.93 percent, First Financial gathered 2.59 percent, E Sun Financial collected 3.82 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company jumped 3.35 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation strengthened 1.93 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.48 percent, Largan Precision advanced 1.26 percent, Catcher Technology improved 1.39 percent, MediaTek rallied 3.00 percent, Delta Electronics surged 5.38 percent, Formosa Plastic fell 0.47 percent, Nan Ya Plastics perked 1.82 percent, Asia Cement added 1.09 percent and Taiwan Cement gained 0.74 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 112.18 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 33,174.07, while the NASDAQ tumbled 125.58 points or 0.95 percent to close at 13,129.96 and the S&P 500 lost 18.36 points or 0.43 percent to end at 4,259.52.

The early weakness on Wall Street reflected ongoing concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine as peace talks between the countries resulted in little progress on key issues.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a continued acceleration in the annual rate of U.S. consumer price growth in February, reaching its highest rate since January 1982. A separate report from the Labor Department showed a modest increase in initial jobless claims last week.

Crude oil prices retreated on Thursday following reports that Russia will fulfill its contractual obligations, helping to ease concerns about supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled at $106.02 a barrel, down $2.68 or 2.5 percent from the previous close.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis