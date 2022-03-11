Malaysia Industrial Production Growth Slows In January

Malaysia's industrial production grew at a softer pace in January, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in January, after a 5.9 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a 5.2 percent growth.

The growth in production was mainly driven by a rise in production of manufacturing and electricity.

Manufacturing output grew 6.8 percent yearly in January, after an 8.4 percent increase in the previous month.

Among other sectors, electricity output rose 7.7 percent, while mining and quarrying output decreased 5.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 1.2 percent in January, data showed.

