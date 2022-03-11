Hungary Trade Balance Swings To Deficit

Hungary's trade balance swung to a deficit in January from a surplus a year ago, as imports increased faster than exports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 197 million in January versus a surplus of EUR 946 million in the same month last year. In December, the trade deficit was EUR 378 million.

On a yearly basis, exports increased 15.1 percent in January, after 17.9 percent rise in December.

Imports accelerated 31.2 percent annually in January, following a 26.6 percent rise in the preceding month.

On a month-on-month basis, exports and imports rose 3.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.