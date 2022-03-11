Slovakia Trade Balance Logs Deficit In January

Slovakia's trade balance swung to a deficit in January, as increase in imports were faster than exports for the ninth straight month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 400.5 million in January versus a surplus of EUR 316.2 million in the same month last year. In December, the trade deficit was EUR 204.6 million.

Economists had forecast a deficit of EUR 81.3 million.

Exports growth increased to 17.0 percent annually in January and imports rose at a faster pace of 29.4 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was EUR 298.3 million in January. Exports and imports rose by 15.6 percent and 27.7 percent, respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

