China Investment Data Due On Monday

China will on Monday release February figures for foreign direct investment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, FDI was up 11.6 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide Q4 numbers for industrial production; in the three months prior, industrial production was up 7.8 percent on year.

Economic News

