European Economics Preview: Germany Wholesale Price Data Due

Wholesale price data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's wholesale prices for February. Wholesale prices had increased 16.2 percent on year in January.

In the meantime, Statistics Sweden publishes monthly consumer prices. Economists forecast inflation to rise to 3.9 percent in February from 3.7 percent in January.

Also, consumer prices, industrial output and foreign trade figures are due from Romania.

At 3.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France. The trade deficit is expected to fall to EUR 9.8 billion in January from EUR 11.3 billion in December.

At 4.00 am ET, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases economic forecasts. Also, retail sales data from Spain is due.

