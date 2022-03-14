World Market Trends At 5 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Markets opened with caution in a week marked for monetary policy review by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. Asian stocks finished mixed as Covid lockdown and likely supply chain disruptions in China exacerbated the anxiety surrounding the Fed's impending rate hikes. European stocks are trading in positive territory. American stock futures are in green zone. The Dollar Index retreated mildly. Bond yields surged as markets priced in a rate hike by the Fed. Brent crude prices decreased to the $109 level amidst hopes of a diplomatic solution to the east European crisis. Gold traded in the range of $1,968 to $1,994 amidst subdued demand in the wake of expected interest rate hike by the Fed. Cryptocurrencies are in mildly negative territory.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,243.70, up 0.91%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,236.00 up 0.75%

Germany's DAX at 13,993.96, up 2.68%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,179.71, up 0.34%

France's CAC 40 at 6,334.01, up 1.18%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,746.95, up 1.63%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 25,307.85, up 0.58%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,149.40, up 1.21%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,223.53, down 2.60%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,531.66, down 4.97%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0952, up 0.39%

GBPUSD at 1.3045 up 0.07%

USDJPY at 117.78, up 0.43%

AUDUSD at 0.7252, down 0.51%

USDCAD at 1.2759, up 0.36%

Dollar Index at 98.88, down 0.25%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.053%, up 2.36%

Germany at 0.3165%, up 17.22%

France at 0.780%, up 4.91%

U.K. at 1.5605%, up 4.59%

Japan at 0.191%, down 1.8%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (April) at $105.31, down 3.68%

Brent Oil Futures (May) at $109.32, down 2.97%

Gold Futures (April) at $1,970.85, down 0.71%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $39,025.78, down 0.13%

Ethereum at $2,589.87, up 0.37%

BNB at $369.92, down 0.94%

XRP at $0.7703, down 3.79%

Terra at $91.56, up 4.79%

