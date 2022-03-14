France Trade Gap Narrows In January

France's trade deficit declined in January as the exports increased amid a fall in imports, data from the customs office revealed on Monday.

The trade gap fell to EUR 8.03 billion from EUR 11.39 billion in December. In the same period last year, the shortfall was EUR 4.66 billion.

Exports climbed 6.9 percent on month, while imports decreased 0.6 percent in January. Year-on-year, exports advanced 16.3 percent and imports by 27.6 percent.

Another report from the Bank of France showed that the current account deficit narrowed to EUR 1.8 billion in January from EUR 7.0 billion in December.

The deficit on goods trade narrowed to EUR 6.7 billion from EUR 10.9 billion a month ago. At the same time, the surplus on services trade increased to EUR 4.3 billion from EUR 3.2 billion.

Primary and secondary income remained unchanged at EUR 0.6 billion in January.

The financial account showed net capital inflows of EUR 16.3 billion in January.

Economic News

