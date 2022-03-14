Latvia Trade Deficit Widens For Second Month

Latvia's trade deficit widened for a second straight month in January, as imports rose more than exports, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 209.3 million in January from EUR 105.6 million in the same month last year. In December, the trade deficit was EUR 96.7 million.

Exports rose 29.6 percent annually in January and imports increased 35.8 percent.

The major export partners were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and the Russia Federation and those of import were Lithuania, Russia, Poland and Germany.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.