Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

Canadian shares are likely to open higher Monday morning, tracking positive cues from European , where stocks are up in positive territory amid hopes for a solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

However, weak commodity prices might trigger some selling in energy and materials shares and limit market's upside.

The next round of peace talks is scheduled for today with officials on both sides offering cautious optimism.

"There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Friday.

Investors will also be looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due on Wednesday.

On Canadian economic front, data on new motor vehicles sales in Canada during the month of January is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

In company news, Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) announced Monday that its unit Shoppers Drug Mart has agreed to acquire Lifemark Health Group, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, for $845 million in cash. Lifemark is a provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental , and other ancillary rehabilitation services through its more than 300 clinics across Canada.

The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Friday, weighed down by losses in , consumer and energy sectors. Despite upbeat jobs data, the mood in the market remained quite cautious. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down by 119.87 points or 0.56% at 21,461.83. The Index gained about 0.3% in the week.

Asian stocks ended on a mixed note on Monday as the Russia-Ukraine war dragged on and investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for clues about further interest rate hikes and policy tightening for the rest of the year.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory with investors pinning hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $5.48 or 5% at $103.85 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $19.60 or 1% at $1,965.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.650 or 2.48% at $25.510 an ounce.

