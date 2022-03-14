Romania Trade Deficit Widens In January

Romania's trade deficit widened in January, as imports increased faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 2.126 billion in January from EUR 1.181 billion in the same month last year, the agency said.

In December, the trade deficit was EUR 2.339 billion.

Exports rose 24.9 percent annually in January, after a 28.7 percent growth in December.

Imports gained 34.8 percent yearly in January, following a 26.2 percent rise in the previous month.

