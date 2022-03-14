Romania Industrial Production Rises In January

Romania's industrial production rose in January mainly due to growth in the manufacturing output, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production increased 2.9 percent month-on-month in January.

Manufacturing output grew 4.3 percent monthly in January.

Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying declined 2.6 percent and electricity production fell 5.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production gained a working-day adjusted 1.1 percent in January.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production decreased 1.2 percent monthly in January and grew 1.1 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

