Futures Point To Broadly Higher Open

On a very lean day of economic announcements, the Russia-Ukraine war might be the major focus on Monday. While delegates are trying for an amicable settlement, Russia is going ahead with an intensified attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly higher.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 235.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 16.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 20.75 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended notably lower on Friday. The Dow, which climbed to 33,515.61 in early trades, ended with a loss of 229.88 points or 0.69 percent at 32,944.19. The S&P 500 settled lower by 55.21 points or 1.3 percent at 4,204.31, well off the day's high of 4,291.01, and the Nasdaq ended down by 286.15 points or 2.18 percent at 12,843.81.

On the economic front, a Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Chinese and Hong Kong finished significantly lower. China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled 86.21 points, or 2.60 percent, to 3,223.53 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 1,022.13 points, or 4.97 percent, to 19,531.66.

Japanese shares advanced. The Nikkei average climbed 145.07 points, or 0.58 percent, to 25,307.85, while the broader Topix index ended 0.71 percent higher at 1,812.28.

Australian stocks rose sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 85.80 points, or 1.21 percent, to 7,149.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 82.90 points, or 1.13 percent, at 7,422.20.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 55.73 points or 0.87 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 257.07 points or 1.89 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 14.46 points or 0. 20 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 82.67 points or 0.72 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.27 percent.

