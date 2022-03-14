Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Monday, in line with across Europe, amid hopes the fresh round of talks between Russia and Ukraine might result in a solution to the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

The benchmark SMI, which remained a bit sluggish early on in the session, firmed as the session progressed and eventually closed with a strong gain of 183.25 points or 1.59% at 11,678.94.

Lonza Group, Swiss Re, Holcim, Credit Suisse and Novartis gained 2.5 to 3%.

UBS Group, ABB, Sika, Swiss Life Holding, Roche Holding, Givaudan and Nestle gained 1.5 to 2.15%. Geberit, Zurich Insurance Group and SGS also ended with impressive gains.

Richemont declined 2.4% and Alcon ended 1.4% down, while Swisscom and Logitech ended lower by about 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Helvetia, SIG Combibloc, Tecan Group, Baloise Holding, Clariant, Adecco, Julius Baer and Schindler Holding gained 2 to 3.5%.

Cembra Money Bank, Schindler Ps, Lindt & Spruengli Part, Georg Fischer and Kuehne & Nagel also ended notably higher.

Zur Rose declined 3.75%. Dufry and Straumann Holding ended lower by 2.4% and 2.25%, respectively. Swatch Group, Temenos Group and BB Biotech lost 1 to 1.4%.

A report from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said the Swiss economic growth is set to slow more than expected this year due to higher inflation and the Ukraine conflict.

According to the latest quarterly forecast, the expert group of SECO lowered the growth forecast for 2022 to 2.8% from 3%. Meanwhile, the projection for next year was maintained at 2%.

The war in Ukraine poses major risks for the global . Even without international military escalation, the SECO noted that there is a risk of more severe economic impacts than assumed in the current forecast.

On the other hand, the expert group observed that the pandemic situation improved faster than anticipated.

The expert group adjusted its 2022 inflation forecast to 1.9% from 1.1% projected in December. Thereafter, inflation is predicted to fall to an average of 0.7% in 2023, unchanged from the previous outlook.

For the labor market, the expert group anticipated further recovery and is forecasting an average unemployment rate of 2.1% in 2022, followed by 2% in 2023.

