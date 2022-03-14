Tech Shares Expected To Weigh On South Korea Stocks

The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping almost 35 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,645-point plateau and it's likely to extend its losses on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian mixed to lower, with oil and technology stocks likely to extend recent losses. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the automobile producers and shares and mixed performances from the financials and oil companies.

For the day, the index shed 15.63 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 2,645.65 after trading between 2,633.31 and 2,661.76. Volume was 629 million shares worth 11.9 trillion won. There were 617 decliners and 253 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.80 percent, while KB Financial climbed 1.45 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.32 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.29 percent, SK Hynix dropped 0.85 percent, Contemporary Amperex Tech plummeted 6.19 percent, Samsung SDI rallied 2.08 percent, LG Chem plunged 3.18 percent, Lotte Chemical added 0.50 percent, S-Oil strengthened 1.30 percent, SK Innovation lost 0.76 percent, POSCO jumped 1.77 percent, SK Telecom soared 3.85 percent, KEPCO sank 0.81 percent, Hyundai Motor tanked 2.66 percent, Kia Motors tumbled 1.71 percent and Naver and LG Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages were unable to hold early gains on Monday, slipping into negative territory as the session progressed although the Dow finished barely in the green.

The Dow rose 1.05 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 32,945.24, while the NASDAQ plummeted 262.59 points or 2.04 percent to close at 12,581.22 and the S&P 500 shed 31.20 points or 0.74 percent to end at 4,173.11.

The steep drop by the NASDAQ came amid a spike in treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reaching its highest levels in well over two years. Treasury yields soared as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about further rate hikes.

The central bank is likely to continue raising rates over the comings months in an effort to combat elevated inflation, although the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict may affect the pace.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Monday amid easing worries about supply on reports the U.S. is likely to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended lower by $6.32 or 5.8 percent at $103.01 a barrel.

