Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Extend Losing Streak

The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, slumping more than 170 points or 1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,260-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian mixed to lower, with oil and technology stocks likely to extend recent losses. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.



The TSE finished barely lower on Monday as losses from the stocks were mitigated by support from the financials and cement companies.



For the day, the index eased 1.70 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 17,263.04 after trading between 17,217.58 and 17,363.04.



Among the actives, Cathay Financial climbed 1.49 percent, while Mega Financial strengthened 1.45 percent, CTBC Financial advanced 1.13 percent, First Financial improved 1.37 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.33 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.52 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.97 percent, Largan Precision jumped 1.51 percent, Catcher Technology skidded 1.03 percent, MediaTek tumbled 1.97 percent, Delta Electronics retreated 1.72 percent, Nan Ya Plastics perked 1.56 percent, Asia Cement gained 1.07 percent, Taiwan Cement rose 0.21 percent and United Microelectronics Corporation, Fubon Financial and Formosa Plastic were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages were unable to hold early gains on Monday, slipping into negative territory as the session progressed although the Dow finished barely in the green.



The Dow rose 1.05 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 32,945.24, while the NASDAQ plummeted 262.59 points or 2.04 percent to close at 12,581.22 and the S&P 500 shed 31.20 points or 0.74 percent to end at 4,173.11.



The steep drop by the NASDAQ came amid a spike in treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reaching its highest levels in well over two years. Treasury yields soared as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about further rate hikes.



The central bank is likely to continue raising rates over the comings months in an effort to combat elevated inflation, although the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict may affect the pace.



Crude oil prices fell sharply Monday amid easing worries about supply on reports the U.S. is likely to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended lower by $6.32 or 5.8 percent at $103.01 a barrel.

