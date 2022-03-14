Badly Oversold Hang Seng Has Negative Lead

The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, plummeting more than 1,350 points or 6.7 percent along the way. Now at a six-year closing low, the Hang Seng sits just above the 19,530-point plateau and it may open in the red again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian mixed to lower, with oil and technology stocks likely to extend recent losses. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished with huge losses on Monday with damage across the board, particularly among the stocks.

For the day, the index plunged 1,022.13 points or 4.97 percent to finish at 19,531.66 after trading between 19,416.78 and 20,203.84.



Among the actives, AAC Technologies retreated 8.99 percent, while AIA Group gained 0.39 percent, Alibaba Group stumbled 10.90 percent, Alibaba Health Info surrendered 11.53 percent, ANTA Sports declined 11.50 percent, China Life Insurance dipped 2.32 percent, China Mengniu Dairy shed 4.86 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 2.56 percent, China Resources Land slumped 5.89 percent, CITIC jumped 1.52 percent, CNOOC lost 3.27 percent, Country Garden plummeted 21.48 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical slid 2.36 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dropped 4.99 percent, Hang Lung Properties sank 5.02 percent, Henderson Land slipped 0.95 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.35 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.44 percent, Li Ning cratered 11.21 percent, Longfor tumbled 12.20 percent, Meituan plunged 16.84 percent, New World Development eased 0.50 percent, Techtronic Industries weakened 5.84 percent, Xiaomi Corporation skidded 8.64 percent and WuXi Biologics tanked 15.68 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages were unable to hold early gains on Monday, slipping into negative territory as the session progressed although the Dow finished barely in the green.



The Dow rose 1.05 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 32,945.24, while the NASDAQ plummeted 262.59 points or 2.04 percent to close at 12,581.22 and the S&P 500 shed 31.20 points or 0.74 percent to end at 4,173.11.



The steep drop by the NASDAQ came amid a spike in treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reaching its highest levels in well over two years. Treasury yields soared as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about further rate hikes.



The central bank is likely to continue raising rates over the comings months in an effort to combat elevated inflation, although the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict may affect the pace.



Crude oil prices fell sharply Monday amid easing worries about supply on reports the U.S. is likely to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended lower by $6.32 or 5.8 percent at $103.01 a barrel.

