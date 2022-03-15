Ocado Solutions Partners Auchan Retail Poland

Ocado Group plc (OCDO), a U.K.-based company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions to large grocery retailers worldwide, on Tuesday announced the signing of an agreement between Ocado Solutions Limited and Auchan Retail to develop the latter's online in Poland.

Ocado Solutions, responsible for Ocado's corporate partnerships, provides the Ocado Smart Platform as a service to retailers around the world. Auchan Retail is present in 13 countries and is in Poland since 1996. This would be the second Auchan business to partner with Ocado Solutions.

Auchan Poland and Ocado would be initially building a Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC) to serve the Warsaw region, beginning in 2024. Auchan Poland would pay Ocado certain fees upfront and during the development phase, then ongoing fees linked to both sales achieved and installed capacity within the Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC)and service criteria.

The structure of fees agreed with Auchan Poland are similar to those agreed with other international Ocado Solutions partners. Ocado expects minimal additional capex in fiscal 22 with the majority of additional capex in the 18 months prior to the opening of the CFC.

Auchan Poland would also leverage Ocado's In-Store Fulfilment (ISF) software across its hypermarkets nationwide to enable more efficient picking from those stores. The agreement would cover both its food and non-food business.

Auchan Poland would also benefit from the enhancements announced during Ocado's Re:Imagined event in January, such as the latest generation 600 Series bot, Automated Frameload and On-Grid Robotic Pick. Alongside physical fulfilment solutions, Ocado would provide OSP's end-to-end software platform and a comprehensive suite of engineering and support services to ensure the smooth launch and ongoing development of its ecommerce operations.

Shares of Ocado group closed Monday's trading at 1194 pounds, down 6 pounds or 0.50 percent from previous close.

