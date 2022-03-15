World Market Trends At 5 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Caution prevailed ahead of the monetary policy review by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. Asian stocks mostly slumped following Chinese markets that tumbled as a lack of further monetary easing from the PBoC added to an array of concerns ranging from the ties with Russia, potential de-listings in the U.S., the Covid situation to the Fed's impending rate hikes. European stocks are trading deep in the red. American stock futures are also in negative territory. The Dollar Index retreated mildly. Bond yields eased as a 25-basis points rate hike appeared fully factored in. Crude prices dropped more than 5 percent amidst hopes on Ukraine talks and a fresh wave of concern on China's covid situation. Gold slipped to trade in the range of $1,927 to $1,957 as the expected interest rate hike by the Fed widens the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-bearing yellow metal. Cryptocurrencies are also in declining mode.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,792.70, down 0.46%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,153.90 down 0.46%

Germany's DAX at 13,643.44, down 2.05%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,086.30, down 1.49%

France's CAC 40 at 6,237.55, down 2.08%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,659.35, down 2.19%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 25,346.48, up 0.15%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,097.40, down 0.73%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,063.97, down 4.95%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,415.08, down 5.72%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0996, up 0.52%

GBPUSD at 1.3024 up 0.18%

USDJPY at 117.94, down 0.20%

AUDUSD at 0.7184, down 0.04%

USDCAD at 1.2869, up 0.37%

Dollar Index at 98.79, down 0.22%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.105%, down 1.65%

Germany at 0.3385%, down 9.73%

France at 0.812%, down 4.19%

U.K. at 1.5780%, down 1.13%

Japan at 0.201%, down 4.07%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (April) at $97.50, down 5.35%

Brent Oil Futures (May) at $101.10, down 5.43%

Gold Futures (April) at $1,933.05, down 1.42%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $38,345.70, down 1.58%

Ethereum at $2,522.55, down 2.66%

BNB at $363.45, down 1.88%

XRP at $0.7457, down 3.15%

Terra at $90.50, down 1.54%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News