Eurozone Industrial Output Remains Flat In January

Eurozone industrial production remained unchanged in January, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

Industrial output remained flat month-on-month in January, following December's 1.3 percent increase. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.1 percent.

The growth in non-durable consumer goods production was offset by the declines in capital goods, durable consumer goods, energy and intermediate goods output.

Production of capital goods was down 2.4 percent and durable consumer goods output fell 0.5 percent. Intermediate goods and energy output decreased 0.3 percent each. Meanwhile, non-durable consumer goods output grew 3.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 1.3 percent, in contrast to the 2.0 percent rise in December. Economists had forecast output to fall 0.5 percent.

Industrial production in the EU27 gained 0.4 percent both on a monthly and annual basis in January.

