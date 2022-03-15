Swiss Producer And Import Prices Rise In February

Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in February, mainly driven by higher petroleum prices, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Producer and import prices rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in February.

The producer price index rose 3.9 percent annually in February and import prices increased 9.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.4 percent in February.

Prices for basic metals and semi-finished metal products also increased in February, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices gained 4.9 percent yearly in February and rose 0.6 percent from a month ago.

