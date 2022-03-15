Czech Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In February

The Czech Republic's producer prices increased at a faster rate in February, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The industrial producer price index grew 21.3 percent year-on-year in February, after a 19.4 percent rise in January. Economists had expected a 20.5 percent increase.

Prices for manufacturing products increased 16.6 percent yearly in February and those for mining and quarrying rose 25.1 percent.

Prices for water supply gained 5.3 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning gained by 45.5 percent.

Among the main industrial grouping, prices for energy grew 44.4 percent and those of intermediate goods increased 23.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 2.2 percent in February. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent rise.

