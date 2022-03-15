Poland Inflation Eases In February

Poland's consumer price inflation eased in February after rising for seven straight months, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 8.5 percent year-on-year in February, after a 9.4 percent increase in January. Economists had forecast a growth of 8.1 percent.

In December, inflation was 8.6 percent.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 14.3 percent yearly in February. Prices for restaurants and hotels, and transport rose by 11.5 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices declined 0.3 percent in February, after a 1.9 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.