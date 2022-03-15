European Stocks Close Lower On Geopolitical Concerns

European stocks closed lower on Tuesday amid concerns about Russia-Ukraine war and on worries about the impact of Covid-19 resurgence in China. A looming conflict between Beijing and Washington over the former's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine weighed as well.

Investors also looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due on Wednesday.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.28%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.25%, Germany's DAX edged down 0.09% and France's CAC 40 ended 0.23% down, while Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.03%.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Norway, Sweden and Turkey closed with sharp to moderate losses.

Belgium and Portugal edged down marginally. Iceland, Netherlands and Poland ended higher, while Spain closed flat.

In the UK market, Polymetal International plunged more than 22%. Ferguson declined 6.1%, while Glencore, Prudential, Standard Chartered, Hargreaves Lansdown, Fresnillo, Persimmon, Coca-Cola HBC, Associated British Foods, Halma and Kingfisher lost 2 to 4.4%.

Pearson Plc shares rallied 8.65%. Ashtead Group climbed 4% and Informa gained 3.4%, while National Grid, Relx, Severn Trent, United Utilities and British American Tobacco moved up 2 to 3%.

Reckitt Benckiser, BT Group, ITV, ICP and Pershing Square Holdings also ended notably higher.

In the French market, Faurecia and Hermes International lost 3.6% and 3.1%, respectively. WorldLine, Safran, ArcelorMittal, LVMH, Vivendi and Airbus Group shed 1.4 to 2.5%.

Renault, Michelin, Thales, STMicroElectronics, Sanofi, Sodexo, Veolia, Bouygues, Publicis Groupe and CapGemini closed with sharp to moderate gains.

In the German market, Porsche Automobil declined more than 3%. Covestro, HeidelbergCement, Henkel, Adidas, BASF, HelloFresh and Brenntag lost 1.25 to 2.25%.

E.ON, Deutsche Boerse, BMW, Deutsche Post and Sartorius moved higher.

Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, dropped more than 3%. The company reported a 23 percent rise in first quarter sales, matching market expectations.

Tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match slumped 4.2% after providing an update on its plans for separation of its U.S. cigar .

In economic news, the UK labor market continued to recover in three months to January with a quarterly rise in the employment rate and a fall in the unemployment rate, the Office for National Statistics said.

The ILO jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points on the quarter to 3.9%, which was also below the expected rate of 4%. At the same time, the employment rate increased 0.1 percentage points to 75.6%.

Eurozone industrial production remained unchanged in January, data from Eurostat showed. Industrial output remained flat month-on-month in January, following December's 1.3% increase. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.1%.

German economic confidence fell more sharply than ever before in March as the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia dampens economic outlook, survey results from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment declined 93.6 points to a current value of minus 39.3 points in March. This was the biggest drop in expectations since the survey began in December 1991. The reading was also well below the economists' forecast of plus 10.0.

Final results from the statistical office Insee showed French consumer price inflation advanced to 3.6% in February from 2.9% in January.

Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in February, rising 5.8% year-on-year, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

The producer price index rose 3.9 percent annually in February and import prices increased 9.8%. On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.4% in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com