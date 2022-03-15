KOSPI Poised To Halt Losing Streak On Wednesday

The South Korea stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 60 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,620-point plateau although it's due for support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on bargain hunting, particularly among the recently battered technology stocks. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the oil and chemical companies were mitigated by support from the financials and a mixed picture from the stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index dropped 24.12 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 2,621.53 after trading between 2,615.08 and 2,641.97. Volume was 593 million shares worth 9.4 trillion won. There were 569 gainers and 288 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.66 percent, while KB Financial jumped 1.61 percent, Hana Financial rallied 2.26 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.00 percent, LG Electronics advanced 0.82 percent, SK Hynix tanked 3.02 percent, Naver lost 0.46 percent, Samsung SDI sank 0.86 percent, LG Chem plunged 3.94 percent, Lotte Chemical slid 0.25 percent, S-Oil plummeted 3.39 percent, SK Innovation declined 2.05 percent, POSCO retreated 1.74 percent, SK Telecom tumbled 2.53 percent, KEPCO eased 0.20 percent, Hyundai Motor dropped 0.91 percent and Kia Motors added 0.58 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and accelerated as the day progressed, finishing near daily highs.

The Dow soared 599.10 points or 1.82 percent to finish at 33,544.34, while the NASDAQ surged 367.40 points or 2.92 percent to end at 12,948.62 and the S&P 500 jumped 89.34 points or 2.14 percent to close at 4,262.45.

The rebound on Wall Street followed Monday's downturn as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness - particularly on the tech-heavy NASDAQ, which had fallen to its lowest closing level in over a year.

Traders also reacted positively to a report from the Labor Department showing producer prices increased slightly less than expected in February, even as the Federal Reserve prepares to announce its first rate hike since 2018 later today.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Tuesday amid fresh concerns over demand from China, where there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases, and on easing worries about supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April dropped $6.57 or 6.4 percent at $96.44 a barrel, more than 25 percent off a recent high of $130.50 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed 5.8 percent on Monday.

