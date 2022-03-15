Japan Trade Deficit Y668.255 Billion In February

Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 668.255 billion in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That missed expectations for a deficit of 112.6 billion yen following the downwardly revised 2,193.5 billion yen shortfall in January (originally a 2,191.1 billion yen deficit).

Exports climbed 19.1 percent on year to 7.190 trillion yen, shy or forecasts for an increase of 21 percent but still up from the 9.6 percent gain in the previous month.

Imports spiked an annual 34 percent versus expectations for an increase of 28 percent following the downwardly revised 38.7 percent increase a month earlier (originally 39.6 percent).

Economic News

