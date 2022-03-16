European Economics Preview: Italy Inflation Data Due

Final consumer price data from Italy is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 4.00 am ET, construction output data is due from Hungary. Production had increased 29.0 percent annually in December.

At 5.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases final consumer and harmonized price data for February. According to preliminary estimate, consumer price inflation rose to 5.7 percent in February from 4.8 percent in January.

At 6.00 am ET, Greece unemployment data is due for January. The jobless rate stood at 12.8 percent in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.