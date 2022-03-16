Greece Jobless Rate Stable In January

Greece's unemployment rate was unchanged in January, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate was 12.8 percent in January, same as seen in December. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 16.2 percent.

In November, the rate was 13.5 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased by 123,563 persons annually to 587,152 in January. The figure dropped 1.2 percent from the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, declined to 32.6 percent in January from 45.2 percent in the same month last year.

Employment increased by 321,199 to 3.995 million persons in January. The figure decreased 1.7 percent from the previous month.

