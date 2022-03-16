Portugal Producer Price Inflation Accelerates Further

Portugal's producer prices continued to accelerate in February, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index increased 20.7 percent year-on-year in February, following a 17.8 percent rise in January.

Excluding the energy group, producer prices rose 11.9 percent yearly in February, following an 11.4 percent gain in the previous month.

Prices for energy gained 60.9 percent annually in February. Prices for intermediate goods grew 19.2 percent and those for investment goods rose 3.3 percent. Consumer goods producer prices grew 6.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 2.7 percent in February, following a 0.2 percent rise in the prior month.

Economic News

