Optimism About Peace Talks May Lead To Extended Rebound On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to extend the substantial rally seen over the course of the previous session.

The may continue to benefit from bargain hunting, as stocks remain at relatively reduced levels even after the rebound seen on Tuesday.

Optimism about a potential diplomatic solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict may also generate additional buying interest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during an address to the nation that the positions in the negotiations were beginning to "sound more realistic," while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the BBC there was "some hope of reaching a compromise."

Indications China is willing to provide more support for the slowing has also helped ease concerns about the global economic outlook.

Trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement this afternoon.

With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about future rate hikes.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing a modest increase in retail sales in the month of February.

Stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday, more than offsetting the weakness seen on Monday. The major averages all showed significant moves to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a particularly strong rebound.

The major averages saw further upside in late-day trading, closing near their highs of the session. The Dow surged 599.10 points or 1.8 percent to 33,544.34, the Nasdaq soared 367.40 points or 2.9 percent to 12,948.62 and the S&P 500 spiked 89.34 points or 2.1 percent to 4,262.45.

The rebound on Wall Street following the downturn on Monday partly reflected bargain hunting, as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness.

The drop seen on Monday dragged the tech-heavy Nasdaq down to its lowest closing level in over a year, while the S&P 500 finished the day just above the nearly nine-month closing low set last Tuesday.

The markets continue to search for the bottom following the intense selling sparked by the Russia-Ukraine war and the subsequent spike in oil prices.

A continued sharp pullback by the price of crude oil also generated buying interest, with crude for April delivery plunging $6.57 to $96.44 a barrel after tumbling $6.32 to $103.01 a barrel on Monday.

Traders also reacted positively to a report from the Labor Department showing producer prices increased by slightly less than expected in the month of February.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.8 percent in February after surging by an upwardly revised 1.2 percent in January.

Economists had expected producer prices to advance by 0.9 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding prices for food, energy and trade services, core producer prices edged up by 0.2 percent in February following a 0.8 percent increase in January.

Meanwhile, traders seemingly shrugged off concerns about higher interest rates even as the Federal Reserve prepares to announced its first rate hike since 2018 on Wednesday.

Airline stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 5.6 percent.

United Airlines (UAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) posted strong gains after all three airlines raised their revenue outlooks.

Significant strength was also visible among semiconductor stocks, which regained ground after falling sharply during trading on Monday.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index spiked by 4.4 percent after ending Monday's trading at its lowest closing level in almost ten months.

Retail stocks also showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index up by 3.1 percent.

Housing, networking, tobacco and computer hardware stocks also saw considerable strength, while energy stocks bucked the uptrend amid the continued nosedive by the price of crude oil.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are climbing $1.01 to $97.45 a barrel after plunging $6.57 to $96.44 a barrel a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,919.40, down $10.30 compared to the previous session's close of $1,929.70. On Tuesday, gold tumbled $31.10.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 118.29 yen compared to the 118.30 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0985 compared to yesterday's $1.1020.

Asia

Asian stocks posted strong gains on Wednesday after a senior Chinese official said Beijing would provide more support for the slowing economy.

Underlying sentiment was also supported by a retreat in commodity prices and hopes for a possible diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine.

Investors also awaited a widely anticipated interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 106.75 points, or 3.5 percent, to 3,170.71 after China's state council vowed to keep its stock market stable amid a historic rout.

There were also reports suggesting that discussions between Chinese and U.S. regulators over cooperation on audit and regulation have made progress.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index skyrocketed 1,672.42 points, or 9.1 percent, to 20,087.50, led by gains by stocks such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped 415.53 points, or 1.6 percent, to 25,762.01 as the dollar traded near a five-year peak versus the yen and investors awaited an announcement on the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions imposed in Tokyo and 17 other prefectures.

South Korea's Kospi gained 37.70 points, or 1.4 percent, to settle at 2,659.23, snapping a three-day losing streak as traders tracked the latest geopolitical developments. Electronics, chemical and automobile companies topped the gainers list.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy, tweeted that the negotiations are "difficult" but there is room for compromise.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 77.80 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,175.20, led by gains in the tech and healthcare sectors.

Travel stocks also gained ground, with carrier Qantas Airways adding 2.2 percent as New Zealand reopened its borders. New Zealand's NZX-50 Index ended up 72.38 points, or 0.6 percent, at 11,874.11.

Europe

European stocks have rallied on Wednesday amid hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks even as Russia escalated its bombardment of the Ukrainian capital and launched new assaults on the port city of Mariupol.

Investors were also tracking a sharp rebound in mainland China and Hong Kong shares after China promised to roll out more economic stimulus.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings and Tencent Holdings saw a reprieve from recent heavy selling after China's government tried to reassure jittery investors by promising support for its struggling real estate industry, internet companies and entrepreneurs.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has shot up by 1.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are surging by 3.2 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

Sweden-based private equity fund EQT has soared after it reached an agreement to acquire Baring Private Equity Asia.

Dutch tech investor Prosus, which has stake in China's Tencent, has also spiked as the sell-off in Chinese tech shares eased.

BMW has also advanced despite the German carmaker lowering its profit margin expectations for its automotive segment for 2022.

On the other hand, Spanish clothing company Inditex has moved to the downside after unveiling its 2021 results.

Gold mining firm Centamin has also slumped after its 2021 profit halved as a result of lower production and higher costs for the year.

IG Group shares have also fallen. The online trading platform said it expects full-year revenue to "moderately exceed" market expectations on strong trading volumes.

U.S. Economic Reports

After reporting a substantial rebound in U.S. retail sales in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a modest increase in retail sales in the month of February.

The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.3 percent in February after soaring by an upwardly revised 4.9 percent in January.

Economists had expected retail sales to increase by 0.4 percent compared to the 3.8 percent spike originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales edged up by 0.2 percent in February after surging by 4.4 percent in January. Ex-auto sales were expected to advance by 0.9 percent.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed import prices in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of February.

The report showed import prices jumped by 1.4 percent in February after surging by a downwardly revised 1.9 percent in January.

Economists had expected import prices to shoot up by 1.5 percent compared to the 2.0 percent spike originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report showed export prices soared by 3.0 percent in February after leaping by a downwardly revised 2.8 percent.

Export prices were expected to jump by 1.6 percent compared to the 2.9 percent surge originally reported for the previous month.

At 10 am ET, the National Association of Home Builders is scheduled to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of March. The housing market index is expected to edge down to 81 in March from 82 in February.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on inventories in the month of January at 10 am ET. Business inventories are expected to jump by 1.1 percent.

At 10:30 am ET, the Energy Information Administration is due to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended March 11th.

Crude oil inventories are expected to decrease by 1.4 million barrels after falling by 1.9 million barrels in the previous week.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision at 2 pm ET, followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference at 2:30 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

China-based stocks such as DiDi Global (DIDI), Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) are soaring in pre-market trading amid reports suggesting discussions between the U.S. and China over regulation of the companies have made progress.

Chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) is also likely to see initial strength after Bernstein upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Outperform from Underperform.

Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) may also move to the upside after announcing the retirement of president and CEO Kevin Johnson. Howard Schultz will return as interim CEO while the company searches for a successor.

Meanwhile, shares of Lands' End (LE) are seeing significant pre-market weakness after the apparel retailer reported weaker than expected fiscal fourth quarter results and provided disappointing guidance.

