Canadian Market Moving Higher After Firm Start; Technology Stocks Among Top Gainers

The Canadian market opened on a bright note Wednesday morning and is up firmly in positive territory a little past noon thanks to strong gains in , healthcare, consumer and financials sections.

Stocks from real estate and industrials sectors are also up with impressive gains, while materials and energy stocks are turning in a mixed performance.

The market is up thanks to positive cues from global amid hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

In addition to digesting Canadian inflation data, investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy announcement, due later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 240.56 points or 1.14% at 21,428.40 nearly half an hour past noon.

The Information Technology Capped Index is climbing up 4.6%. Dye & Durham, Nuvei Corp, Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) are gaining 8 to 9%. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Telus International (TIXT.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Absolute Software (ABST.TO), TecSys Inc (TCS.TO) and Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) are up 4 to 7%.

The Consumer Discretionary Capped Index is up nearly 2.5%. Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), up 7.2%, is the top gainer in the index. Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) is surging up nearly 7%, while Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO), Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Brp Inc (DOO.TO), Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) are gaining 3.5 to 5.5%.

Consumer staples stocks Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), Primo Water Corp (PRMW.TO), The North West Company (NWC.TO), Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) and Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) are gaining 2.5 to 5.2%.

In the financials section, Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are moving up 2 to 3.5%. Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Toront-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are also notably higher,

Data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 5.7% in February, the highest since August 1991, and slightly above market expectations of 5.5%. Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose at a fresh record pace of 4.7%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1% in February, beating market forecasts of a 0.9% gain and marginally quicker than a 0.9% increase in January.

Core consumer prices in Canada increased by 4.8% in February over the same month in the previous year.

Meanwhile, wholesale sales in Canada rose for the fifth consecutive month, growing by 4.2% month-over-month to C$ 79.8 billion in January of 2022, compared to preliminary estimates of a 3.8% rise.

