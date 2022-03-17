Swiss Export Growth Accelerates In February

Switzerland's exports grew for a second straight month and at a faster pace in February, while imports declined, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.

Exports grew by a real 8.1 percent month-on-month in February, following a 2.0 percent rise in January.

Exports of chemical and pharmaceuticals grew the most, by 16.6 percent monthly in February.

Imports decreased 0.9 percent monthly in February, after a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.

In nominal terms, exports grew 15.4 percent in February and imports decreased 2.9 percent.

The trade surplus increased to CHF 5.702 billion in February from CHF 1.950 billion in January.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, the watch exports grew 24.4 percent year-on-year in February.

