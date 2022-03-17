Greece Jobless Rate Increases In Q4

Greece's unemployment and the jobless rate rose in the fourth quarter, data from the labor force survey from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate increased to 13.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 13.0 percent in the third quarter. In the same quarter last year, the unemployment rate was 16.2 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 0.3 percent to 617,431 in the fourth quarter.

The number of employed persons declined by 1.6 percent to 4.053 million in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the labor market was affected by specific regulatory measures regarding the operation of businesses as well as by measures taken to protect public and tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the whole country.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.