Traders May Cash In On Recent Gains Amid Lingering Russia-Ukraine Worries

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Thursday, with stocks likely to give back ground after moving sharply higher over the two previous sessions.

Traders may cash in on the rebound seen over the past two days amid lingering concerns about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Comments from a Kremlin spokesman pouring cold water on reports of "significant progress" in peace talks may add to the selling pressure.

"On the whole, that's wrong," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about a Financial Times report on progress toward a deal, according to Bloomberg News.

The downward momentum on Wall Street also comes as traders continue to digest the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike on Wednesday.

The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points to 0.25 to 0.5 percent and signaled several more rate hikes are likely over the coming months.

After showing a strong move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, stocks saw substantial volatility following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. The major averages initially pulled back sharply in reaction to the Fed announcement but rallied strongly going into the close.

The major averages finished the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 518.76 points or 1.6 percent to 34,063.10, the Nasdaq soared 487.93 points or 3.8 percent to 13,436.55 and the S&P 500 surged 95.41 points or 2.2 percent at 4,357.86.

The late-day volatility came after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to raise interest rates for the first time since December of 2018 in an effort to combat inflation at 40-year highs.

The Fed said it has decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 0.25 to 0.5 percent.

The central bank also predicted ongoing rate hikes will be appropriate, with the Fed's latest projections pointing to an interest rate of 1.9 percent by the end of the year.

Additionally, the Fed said it expects to begin reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities at a coming meeting.

"With appropriate firming in the stance of monetary policy, the Committee expects inflation to return to its 2 percent objective and the labor market to remain strong," the Fed said.

The decision to raise rates by 25 basis points was nearly unanimous, although St. Louis Fed President James Bullard preferred a 50 basis point increase.

The rate hike came even as the Fed acknowledged Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "causing tremendous human and economic hardship."

Traders may have used the initial pullback in reaction to the Fed announcement as another opportunity to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels.

Optimism about a potential diplomatic solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict also generated additional buying interest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during an address to the nation that the positions in the negotiations were beginning to "sound more realistic," while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the BBC there was "some hope of reaching a compromise."

Indications China is willing to provide more support for the slowing also helped ease concerns about the global economic outlook.

The Fed announcement largely overshadowed the day's economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing a modest increase in retail sales in the month of February.

Airline stocks extended the rally seen in the previous session, resulting in a 5.5 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

Substantial strength was also visible among brokerage stocks, as reflected by the 5.1 percent surge by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index.

Semiconductor stocks also saw continued strength, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumping by 5 percent, climbing further off the nearly ten-month closing low set on Monday.

Chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) helped to lead the sector higher after Bernstein upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Outperform from Underperform.

Banking, biotechnology and computer hardware stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, while oil service stocks bucked the uptrend amid a continued decrease by the price of crude oil.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are spiking $5.08 to $100.12 a barrel after slumping $1.40 to $95.04 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after falling $20.50 to $1,909.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are surging $32.80 to $1,942.00 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 118.78 yen versus the 118.73 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1049 compared to yesterday's $1.1035.

Asia

Stock in Asia rallied on Thursday, amidst relief that the Fed did not increase interest rates more than the expected level of a quarter percent. Beijing's strong support to stabilize financial markets also increased positive sentiment for Chinese equities while also triggering risk-on sentiment for equities in the region. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was the top gainer with a 7 percent surge.

China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 44.33 points or 1.4 percent to finish at 3,215.04. The Shenzhen Component Index rallied more than 2.4 percent to close at 12,289.97.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 Index soared 890.88 points or 3.5 percent to 26,652.89, tracking in a big way the gains on Wall Street. The Bank of Japan is expected to keep interest rates on hold in the current monetary policy review concluding on Friday amidst comments from BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda that Japan was unlikely to see inflation hitting the 2 percent target, despite rising energy costs.

Toto was the top gainer with an 8.5 percent rally. Japan Steel Works, Fanuc Corp, Yaskawa Electric Corp, Fujikura etc gained more than 7 percent. East Japan Railway Co, Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas, Tokyu Corp, all shed more than 1 percent.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange gained 1413.73 points or 7 percent from previous close to finish trading at 21,501.23. The day's high was at 21,501.23 and the low was at 20,786.69.

South Korea's Kospi Index gained 35.28 points or 1.3 percent to close at 2694.51. The day's trading range was between 2694.51 and 2714.00.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index closed trading at 7,250.80 after gaining 75.60 points or 1.05 percent.

Leisure Pointsbet Holdings and payments provider Zip Co. both increased more than 10 percent. Medical devices company Polynovo added 8 percent from Wednesday's levels. Novonix Ltd as well as EML Payments followed with a 7 percent uptick.

Mining stock Gold Road Resources was the greatest laggard with a more than 3 percent decline. Food retailing business Graincorp, Domino's Pizza Enterprises, Invocare and telecommunications infrastructure business Chorus lost more than 2 percent.

Europe

European stocks are narrowly mixed on Thursday following previous day's rally after the Federal Reserve's first rate hike in three years and amid progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Investors were encouraged by the Fed's comments about the strength of the economy but also were concerned about the issues related the Russia- Ukraine conflict.

The Bank of England raised its key rate for the third straight meeting as inflation outlook worsened after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Policymakers led by Governor Andrew Bailey decided to increase the key interest by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has risen by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 1.1 percent.

On the data front, European passenger car sales declined again in February, as manufacturers continued to face supply chain disruptions, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

In the corporate space, shares of Veolia Environnement have risen. The French resource management firm reported higher results in fiscal 2021. Further, the company raised its dividend and said it sees higher results in fiscal 2022.

Shares of Vossloh AG, a German supplier of rail infrastructure products and services, have also jumped after reporting higher fiscal 2021 results. Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Vossloh expects continued increase in sales and EBIT.

Both media company RTL Group and United Internet AG are also trading slightly higher after reporting higher results in fiscal 2021 and positive sales growth view ahead.

Marshalls Plc, a specialist landscape products group, has also jumped following higher results in fiscal 2021. The company also announced the appointment of Simon Bourne as Chief Operating Officer, effective April 1.

Meanwhile, German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp has tumbled after Reuters reported that the war in Ukraine has forced the company to reassess its spending and potential spin-off of its steel division.

In the UK, drug major AstraZeneca PLC shares are also trading lower after its Rare Disease unit Alexion agreed to pay $775 million to Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., to settle all patent disputes related to Ultomiris (ravulizumab).

Ocado Group has also plunged. Ocado Retail Ltd., a joint venture between Ocado and Marks & Spencer Group plc, reported a 5.7 percent decline in first-quarter revenue, against a challenging comparative and a 4 percent fall in UK grocery market sales.

U.S. Economic Reports

A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended March 12th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 214,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level of 229,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 220,000 from the 227,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The report showed the less volatile four-week moving average slipped to 223,000, a decrease of 8,750 from the previous week's revised average of 231,750.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed housing starts rebounded by much more than expected in the month of February.

The report showed housing starts spiked by 6.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.769 million in February after plunging by 5.5 percent to a revised rate of 1.657 million in January.

Economists had expected housing starts to jump by 3.2 percent to a rate of 1.690 million from the 1.638 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report showed building permits slumped by 1.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.859 million in February after rising by 0.5 percent to a revised rate of 1.895 million in January.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to tumble by 2.6 percent to a rate of 1.850 million from the 1.899 million originally reported for the previous month.

Another report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia showed an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in the month of March.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity jumped to 27.4 in March from 16.0 in February, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. The increase surprised economists, who had expected the index to edge down to 15.0.

Looking ahead, firms remained generally optimistic about growth over the next six months, although the diffusion index for future general activity fell to 22.7 in March from 28.1 in February.

At 9:15 am ET, the Federal Reserve is due to release its report on industrial production in the month of February. Industrial production is expected to rise by 0.5 percent in February after jumping by 1.4 percent in January.

The Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds at 1 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of PagerDuty (PD) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the cloud computing company reported a narrower than expected fiscal fourth quarter loss on revenues that exceeded analyst estimates.

Housewares retailer Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting fiscal fourth quarter earnings that beat expectations, raising its dividend and announcing a new $1.5 billion stock buyback.

Shares of Accenture (ACN) may also move to the upside after the consulting firm reported fiscal second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines and raised its full-year guidance.

On the other hand, shares of Warby Parker (WRBY) are seeing significant pre-market weakness after the eyewear retailer reported a slightly narrower than expected fourth quarter loss but provided a disappointing revenue forecast.

