U.S. Covid Hospitalizations Dwindling Fast; WHO Issues Warning

With the Covid pandemic releasing the accelerator fast in the United States, only a few thousand remain in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned that misinformation that Omicron is the last Covid-19 variant is causing an increase in positive cases globally.

As per the New York Times latest tally, just 25,553 positive patients are admitted in hospitals. Hospital admissions have tumbled by 43 percent in two weeks.

There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 47 percent within a fortnight. I.C.U. admissions dropped to 4500.

56,631,117 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.

With 45,014 new cases of coronavirus infection recorded from across the country on Wednesday, the national total increased to 79,632,049, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

With 1,943 deaths reported on the same day, total U.S. Covid casualties reached 968,343.

There has been a 31 percent decline in Covid deaths and a 43 percent decrease in cases in the last fortnight.

Arizona reported the most number of cases - 5,153 - and casualties - 450.

As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 216,829,829 Americans, or 65.3 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.9 percent of people above 65.

44.4 percent of the eligible population, or 96,232,774 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.

Meanwhile, sounding a warning, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus said at a news conference in Geneva, "After several weeks of declines, reported cases of COVID-19 are once again increasing globally, especially in parts of Asia."

In the past week, the agency has seen an 8 percent increase in detection of COVID-19 cases, with more than 11 million positive test results.

"These increases are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg," Tedros warned.

With 6,912 more deaths reported from across the globe on Wednesday, the number of lives lost due to Covid in the world has risen to 6,060,452.

