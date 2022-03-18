European Economics Preview: Eurozone Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from the Euro area is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Sweden.

At 5.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is set to issue foreign trade data for January. Also, industrial production and producer prices are due from Poland.

At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area foreign trade and labor cost data.

At 6.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 20.00 percent.

Economic News

