Malaysia Export Growth Slows In February

Malaysia's exports and imports growth softened in February, data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Exports gained 16.8 percent year-on-year in February, after a 23.9 percent rise in January. Economists had expected a growth of 23.8 percent.

Imports increased 18.4 percent year-on-year in February, after a 26.7 percent growth in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 25.6 percent.

The trade surplus increased to MYR 19.789 billion in February from MYR 17.877 billion in the same month last year. In December, the surplus was MYR 18.561 billion.

Exports rose 5.2 percent monthly in February and imports gained 0.9 percent.

China and Singapore were the major country of destinations for Malaysia's exports and origin of the country's imports in February.

