Poland Average Gross Wages Rise More Than Expected

Poland's average gross wages increased more than expected in February, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Average gross wages and salaries rose 11.7 percent year-on-year in February. Economists had expected a growth of 10.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages increased 2.6 percent in February.

At the same time, average paid employment grew 2.2 percent annually in February. This was in line with economists' expectations.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.2 percent in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.