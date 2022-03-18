Jack White Announces Special Guests For The Supply Chain Issues Tour

Jack White has announced the special guests for his upcoming Supply Chain Issues Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour features White's first headline shows in four years.

North American guests include Sugar Tradition (April 8-9), Olivia Jean (April 8-10), Geese (April 12-14), July Talk (April 16, August 19), Men I Trust (April 17, 19), a TBA Guest (April 21, August 13, 21), Starcrawler (April 23, 26), JD McPherson (April 27, May 1), Be Your Own Pet (April 28, 30), Briston Maroney (May 23-24), Chicano Batman (May 25, 27-29), Natalie Bergman (May 31, June 3), The Afghan Whigs (June 1), The Kills (June 4), The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8), Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-11), Ezra Furman (August 16-17), Cautious Clay (August 23-25), and Glove (August 27-29).

U.K. and European dates will see White supported by Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30), Yard Act (June 28, July 1), SONS (July 2, 4), Doctor Victor (July 5), Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12), Larkin Poe (July 14-15), Equal Idiots (July 16), and Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20).

The Supply Chain Issues Tour begins with two sold-out shows at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre on April 8 and 9, celebrating the release of White's new album, Fear Of The Dawn.

The tour then continues with shows in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom through late August.

Third Man Records said additional European dates and international support acts will be announced soon. A limited number of VIP packages are available for each show. Complete details and remaining ticket availability are available at jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates.

Jack White's first new album of 2022, Fear Of The Dawn arrives via Third Man Records on April 8. Digital pre-orders and pre-saves as well as vinyl and CD pre-orders are available now.

White's second new album of the year, Entering Heaven Alive, will follow on July 22. Vinyl and CD pre-orders are available now. Complete details on digital pre-orders and vinyl variants will be announced soon.

(Photo: David James Swanson)

