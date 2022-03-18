The Police To Release Restored & Expanded Edition Of 'Around The World'

The Police have announced that a reissue of their 1982 documentary film Around the World will arrive on May 20.

The reissue, which is dubbed The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded, boasts "restored picture and remastered audio, as well as complete performances of four bonus songs featured in the documentary."

The film, which was originally released on VHS and was subsequently available on laserdisc, features the band's first world trek that saw them tour six continents in 1979 and 1980.

The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded will present the film on DVD and Blu-ray for the first time. Performances of classic hit songs such as "Walking on the Moon," "So Lonely," "Don't Stand So Close to Me," "Can't Stand Losing You" and "Roxanne" are featured in the film.

A never-before-released live audio from the tour will also be available on accompanying CD or LP.

"Like Napoleon, we wanted the world," guitarist Andy Summers explains in the liner notes. "Out of the messy and fervent atmosphere in London at that time we conceived the idea to go all around the world and film the whole adventure. As far as we knew no rock band, at least, had ever done that. We had just about enough popularity to get booked around the globe. Plans were made."

The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded track list:

DVD & Blu-ray

1. "Next to You"

2. "Walking on the Moon"

3. "Born in the 50's"

4. "So Lonely"

5. "Man in a Suitcase"

6. "Can't Stand Losing You"

7. "Bring on the Night"

8. "Canary in a Coalmine"

9. "Voices Inside My Head"

10. "When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What's Still Around"

11. "Shadows in the Rain"

12. "Don't Stand So Close to Me"

13. "Truth Hits Everybody"

14. "Roxanne"

Bonus Features:

Complete live performances of:

"Walking on the Moon" (Live from Kyoto)

"Next to You" (Live from Kyoto)

"Message in a Bottle" (Live from Hong Kong)

"Born in the 50's" (Live from Hong Kong)

LP

Side A:

1. "Walking on the Moon" (Live from Kyoto)

2. "Deathwish" (Live from Kyoto)

3. "So Lonely" (Live from Kyoto)

4. "Can't Stand Losing You" (Live from Kyoto)

