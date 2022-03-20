Taiwan Stock Market Expected To Open In The Green

The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 535 points or 3.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,450-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests a higher opening, although last week's relief rally appears to be losing stream with tech and oil stocks figure to provide support. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the financials, weakness from the plastics and mixed performances from the and cement companies.

For the day, the index rose 8.32 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 17,456.52 after trading between 17,359.50 and 17,472.38.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.32 percent, while Mega Financial advanced 1.00 percent, CTBC Financial accelerated 1.99 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.67 percent, First Financial strengthened 1.69 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.49 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dipped 0.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.38 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.92 percent, Largan Precision rallied 2.79 percent, Catcher Technology spiked 2.72 percent, MediaTek rose 0.10 percent, Delta Electronics tumbled 1.73 percent, Formosa Plastic sank 0.93 percent, Nan Ya Plastics slumped 0.65 percent, Asia Cement dipped 0.21 percent and Taiwan Cement soared 1.98 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major average shook off early weakness on Friday to finish well into the green.

The Dow jumped 274.13 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 34,754.93, while the NASDAQ spiked 279.04 points or 2.05 percent to end at 13,893.84 and the S&P 500 climbed 51.45 points or 1.17 percent to close at 4,463.12. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 8.1 percent, the Dow spiked 5.4 percent and the S&P gained 5.5 percent.

The markets continued to benefit from recent upward momentum, with the major averages recovering from the sell-off sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, although ongoing peace talks have thus far failed to yield a breakthrough.

President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the conflict on Friday, with the White House saying Biden described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors noted a sharp pullback in U.S. existing home sales in February. Also, the Conference Board's U.S. leading economic index rose more than expected last month.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Friday but still posted a weekly loss due to concerns about outlook for energy demand and recent data showing a jump in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $1.72 or 1.7 percent at $104.70 a barrel. WTI crude oil futures shed more than 3 percent in the week.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release February figures for export orders later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 12.75 percent - up from 11.7 percent in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis