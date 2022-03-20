New Zealand Has NZ$385 Million Trade Shortfall In February

Japan posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade deficit of NZ$385 million in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That follows the downwardly revised NZ$1,126 million deficit in January (originally a trade deficit of NZ$1.082 billion).

Exports were worth NZ$5.49 billion last month, up from the downwardly revised NZ$4.8 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$4.86 billion).

Imports were at NZ$5.88 billion, down from the downwardly revised NZ$5.92 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$5.94 billion).

Economic News

