Japan Leading Index Data Due On Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday release final January figures for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In December, the leading index had a score of 104.7, while the coincident was at 92.7.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.