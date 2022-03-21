European Economics Preview: Germany PPI Data Due

Producer prices data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer prices for February. Producer price inflation is forecast to rise to 26.2 percent year-on-year from 25.0 percent in January.

At 3.30 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at event of Institut Montaigne.

At 5.00 am ET, retail sales data is due from Poland. Economists expect retail sales to climb 16.7 percent on a yearly basis in February after rising 20.0 percent in January.

Economic News

