South Korea Stock Market May Open Under Pressure

The South Korea stock market on Monday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 85 points or 3.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,685-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation on concerns over the outlook for interest rates, as well as profit taking among some of the more overbought bourses. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the financials, stocks and automobile producers were mitigated by support from the oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index shed 20.97 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 2,686.05 after trading between 2,683.69 and 2,717.81. Volume was 495 million shares worth 8.6 trillion won. There were 454 gainers and 394 decliners.

Among the actives, KB Financial dipped 0.17 percent, while Hana Financial lost 0.73 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.13 percent, LG Electronics fell 0.40 percent, SK Hynix declined 1.61 percent, Naver retreated 1.60 percent, LG Chem rose 0.31 percent, Lotte Chemical climbed 1.23 percent, S-Oil soared 2.69 percent, SK Innovation surged 3.01 percent, SK Telecom tumbled 1.72 percent, KEPCO plummeted 5.00 percent, Hyundai Motor stumbled 1.46 percent, Kia Motors tanked 2.08 percent and Shinhan Financial, POSCO and Samsung SDI were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages spent most of Monday morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before moving solidly lower in the afternoon and finishing that way.

The Dow tumbled 201.94 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 34,552.99, while the NASDAQ sank 55.38 points or 0.40 percent to close at 13,838.46 and the S&P 500 fell 1.94 points or 0.04 percent to end at 4,461.18.

The lower close on Wall Street came following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested the central bank might raise interest rates more aggressively if inflation remains too high.

The pullback on Wall Street also reflected profit taking as lingering concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and higher oil prices inspired traders to cash in on last week's gains.

Crude oil prices hit a two-week high on Monday amid concerns over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and on expectations the EU might impose a ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $7.42 or 7.1 percent at $112.12 a barrel.

