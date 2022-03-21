China Stock Market Due For Profit Taking On Tuesday

The China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, accelerating almost 190 points or 6.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,250-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation on concerns over the outlook for interest rates, as well as profit taking among some of the more overbought bourses. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished barely higher on Monday following gains from the energy companies, weakness from the financials and oil companies and mixed performances from the properties and resource stocks.

For the day, the index rose 2.61 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 3,253.69 after trading between 3,223.39 and 3,267.50. The Shenzhen Composite Index improved 15.64 points or 0.73 percent to end at 2,160.54.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.22 percent, while Bank of China fell 0.32 percent, China Construction Bank shed 0.67 percent, China Merchants Bank tanked 2.95 percent, Bank of Communications lost 0.61 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 2.53 percent, Jiangxi Copper eased 0.26 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) soared 3.01 percent, Yankuang Energy surged 3.30 percent, PetroChina dropped 0.95 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 0.48 percent, Huaneng Power improved 0.76 percent, China Shenhua Energy spiked 4.27 percent, Gemdale rose 0.29 percent, Poly Developments retreated 1.83 percent, China Vanke plunged 3.72 percent, China Fortune Land skyrocketed 9.97 percent and Beijing Capital Development rallied 2.04 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages spent most of Monday morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before moving solidly lower in the afternoon and finishing that way.

The Dow tumbled 201.94 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 34,552.99, while the NASDAQ sank 55.38 points or 0.40 percent to close at 13,838.46 and the S&P 500 fell 1.94 points or 0.04 percent to end at 4,461.18.

The lower close on Wall Street came following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested the central bank might raise interest rates more aggressively if inflation remains too high.

The pullback on Wall Street also reflected profit taking as lingering concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and higher oil prices inspired traders to cash in on last week's gains.

Crude oil prices hit a two-week high on Monday amid concerns over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and on expectations the EU might impose a ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $7.42 or 7.1 percent at $112.12 a barrel.

