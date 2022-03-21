Losing Streak May Continue For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking almost 280 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng now sits just above the 21,220-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation on concerns over the outlook for interest rates, as well as profit taking among some of the more overbought bourses. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the stocks and mixed performances from the oil and property companies.

For the day, the index lost 191.06 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 21,221.34 after trading between 21,096.31 and 21,823.07.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies shed 0.94 percent, while AIA Group rallied 1.13 percent, Alibaba Group advanced 0.76 percent, Alibaba Health Info rose 0.22 percent, ANTA Sports fell 0.30 percent, China Life Insurance declined 2.42 percent, China Mengniu Dairy added 0.44 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 1.09 percent, China Resources Land tanked 3.49 percent, CITIC slumped 1.15 percent, CNOOC climbed 0.81 percent, Country Garden plunged 5.83 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical spiked 1.82 percent, ENN Energy skyrocketed 12.48 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dipped 0.11 percent, Hang Lung Properties gained 0.38 percent, Henderson Land lost 0.88 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas jumped 1.57 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slumped 0.86 percent, JD.com stumbled 1.97 percent, Li Ning soared 2.56 percent, Longfor tumbled 3.35 percent, Meituan plummeted 6.13 percent, New World Development skidded 1.27 percent, Techtronic Industries retreated 2.03 percent, Xiaomi Corporation dropped 1.04 percent and WuXi Biologics surged 3.83 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages spent most of Monday morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before moving solidly lower in the afternoon and finishing that way.

The Dow tumbled 201.94 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 34,552.99, while the NASDAQ sank 55.38 points or 0.40 percent to close at 13,838.46 and the S&P 500 fell 1.94 points or 0.04 percent to end at 4,461.18.

The lower close on Wall Street came following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested the central bank might raise interest rates more aggressively if inflation remains too high.

The pullback on Wall Street also reflected profit taking as lingering concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and higher oil prices inspired traders to cash in on last week's gains.

Crude oil prices hit a two-week high on Monday amid concerns over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and on expectations the EU might impose a ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $7.42 or 7.1 percent at $112.12 a barrel.

