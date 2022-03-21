Rally May Stall For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, climbing more than 635 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,560-point plateau although it's expected to spin its wheels on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation on concerns over the outlook for interest rates, as well as profit taking among some of the more overbought bourses. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financials, plastics and cement companies, while the stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 103.84 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 17,560.36 after trading between 17,503.95 and 17,603.99.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.47 percent, while Mega Financial rose 0.37 percent, CTBC Financial added 0.53 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.32 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company advanced 0.86 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation strengthened 1.33 percent, Hon Hai Precision retreated 1.42 percent, Largan Precision declined 1.23 percent, Catcher Technology tanked 2.32 percent, MediaTek climbed 0.93 percent, Delta Electronics jumped 1.95 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 1.42 percent, Nan Ya Plastics increased 0.88 percent, Asia Cement improved 0.73 percent, Taiwan Cement strengthened 1.63 percent and Fubon Financial and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages spent most of Monday morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before moving solidly lower in the afternoon and finishing that way.

The Dow tumbled 201.94 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 34,552.99, while the NASDAQ sank 55.38 points or 0.40 percent to close at 13,838.46 and the S&P 500 fell 1.94 points or 0.04 percent to end at 4,461.18.

The lower close on Wall Street came following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested the central bank might raise interest rates more aggressively if inflation remains too high.

The pullback on Wall Street also reflected profit taking as lingering concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and higher oil prices inspired traders to cash in on last week's gains.

Crude oil prices hit a two-week high on Monday amid concerns over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and on expectations the EU might impose a ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $7.42 or 7.1 percent at $112.12 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com